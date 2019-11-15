1 12 killed in Kabul blast

A van owned by a foreign security company exploded in the capital city of Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and injuring 10 others, including four foreign nationals. The death toll rose to 12 later.

2 Rumours of curfew in HK

Speculation swept Hong Kong yesterday on whether a curfew would be imposed by the government, and there are also media reports that the police might get reinforcements to deal with the growing unrest that has crippled the city over the past four days.

3 Tensions rise in PKR camps

Tensions have spiked in Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), with the camps of party president Anwar Ibrahim and his rival, deputy president Azmin Ali, in a tussle involving the youth wing.

4 More Indonesians quit rice

More Indonesians are trying to eat less of their staple food, rice, with help from social media and local governments, as the country struggles with diabetes that affects as many as 20 million of its 260 million people.

Pollution levels are at alarming highs in India while six quarters of flagging growth show no signs of reversal. But the remarkable turnaround in the sex ratio in parts of Haryana, a state notorious for female foeticide, is a positive development, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 NUS to offer courses on edX

The National University of Singapore (NUS) will offer at least four massive open online courses on online education provider edX's platform next year, with plans for more to come. NUS already offers courses on Coursera.

7 Doc suspended for a year

A doctor has been suspended for a year for excessive prescription of hypnotics, among other things. In one case, Dr Tan Kok Jin of Medicus Clinic and Surgery in Jurong West gave a patient 1,100 sleeping pills in 33 months.

Singtel posted its first-ever quarterly loss, hurt by a one-time charge by India's Bharti Airtel. It posted a $668 million net loss in the second quarter, against a profit of $667 million in the same quarter last year. The telco is the biggest shareholder in Bharti Airtel.

9 Yoshida means business

Singapore football coach Tatsuma Yoshida may be soft-spoken but he certainly means business, says David Lee. This, after the Japanese, who took charge in May, dropped key defender Shakir Hamzah from the squad for two matches for missing training - making clear the high standards he expects from the Lions on and off the pitch.

10 Aliff Aziz defends himself

Singer-actor Aliff Aziz has defended himself after netizens asked if a 28-year-old should call his father for help. This was a talking point after a video showed him reaching out to his dad when he was pinned down by police officers on Sunday.

