1 Blame game over pollution

In the weeks leading up to Deepavali, on Oct 27, India's Aam Aadmi Party and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party both took credit for the falling pollution levels in New Delhi over the past year. Yet, after the capital became shrouded in smoke after Deepavali, the self-praise by the political parties soon turned to finger pointing.

2 No trade pact at Asean meet

The world's largest free trade pact is unlikely to be sealed at the Asean Summit being held in Thailand. A Thai government spokesman said that ministers are still discussing outstanding issues and the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is expected around February.

3 Halimah arrives in Kuwait

President Halimah Yacob arrived in Kuwait for a state visit at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The leaders had a bilateral meeting at Bayan Palace, where they reaffirmed the friendship between the two countries and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Since 2012, the shoreline in Inverloch, Australia, has effectively moved by about 40m. Across the country, similar scenes are occurring as rising seas and changing weather patterns threaten beaches and waterside communities.

As Germans mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov 9, they have much to celebrate - but must also face the truth of a faltering political consensus and slowing economy, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Fund covers 4th rare disease

Singaporeans with Pompe disease, a rare inherited neuromuscular disorder, will now be covered by the Rare Disease Fund, which was launched in July and already covers three other conditions. Pompe disease affects about one in every 40,000 live births and patients can incur medical expenses in excess of $500,000 each year.

7 Healing with horses

Two horses, Chevy and Matahari, are among a herd of horses providing therapy to youth, people with special needs, families and seniors with clinical depression and dementia. The horses will be at a sheltered basketball court in Yishun every week for a pilot equine-assisted learning programme called Wednesdays With Horses.

8 UOB launching mCollect

United Overseas Bank (UOB) is launching mCollect, a digital payment solution for businesses to receive payments through QR codes. It helps reduce the risks of cash payments and improves cash flow.

Mok Ying Rong claimed a hat-trick of titles at the half marathon Elite Closed category of the Great Eastern Women's Run yesterday. Despite a reduced training load caused by a busy work schedule, the physiotherapist won with a time of 1hr 26min 26sec, almost a minute faster than last year's effort.

Popular Japanese boy band Arashi will be visiting Singapore next Sunday, the first time they are coming here to meet fans. The band also announced that they now have official social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Weibo.

