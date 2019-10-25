WORLD

1 Mixed results for BJP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the western state of Maharashtra, but was falling short of a majority in the northern state of Haryana in a mixed set of results for a party that has seemed invincible. The state elections are the first since Mr Modi returned to power in a landslide win in May.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Western S'pore to be test bed

All of western Singapore will gradually become a test bed for self-driving vehicles, covering more than 1,000km of roads in neighbourhoods such as Bukit Timah, Clementi and Jurong, as the drive towards autonomous mobility gains momentum.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Bicentennial benefits in Nov

About 1.4 million Singaporeans will get up to three of the Bicentennial Bonus benefits - to support those who need help - next month. These are the Goods and Services Tax Voucher cash payout, Central Provident Fund top-up and Workfare Bicentennial Bonus.

WORLD

4 39 dead likely to be Chinese

British police said yesterday that the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London are believed to be Chinese nationals. The driver has been detained and questioned on suspicion of murder. The Chinese Embassy said it was seeking further clarification from British police.

OPINION

5 Dealing with dishonest docs

Should dishonest doctors be struck off? Or are there some kinds of dishonest acts that do not merit such harsh treatment, if patients' welfare is not harmed, asks senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

HOME

6 Boss did not stop me: Maid

A Filipino domestic helper described in court yesterday how her employer had seen her cleaning a second-storey glass awning at a landed property by standing on its surface but did not stop her from doing so. Her former boss, Belinda Huber, is accused of failing to provide a safe working environment for the maid.

HOME

7 Teachers lauded for apps

Two outstanding economics teachers received awards yesterday. Hwa Chong Institution teacher Gilbert Ng created an app to help students keep up with class, while Temasek Junior College's Koh Weining co-developed an app that helps teachers mark scripts and give feedback more efficiently.

BUSINESS

8 Rise and fall of Forever 21

The Chang family behind the Forever 21 brand, which has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, had done remarkably well to build the business from scratch. But their insular management style and a string of bad decisions are being cited as key reasons for the brand's spectacular collapse.



SPORT

9 Schooling back in form

After a difficult year, Joseph Schooling (above) is encouraged by his national record-setting swim at a short-course meet in Melbourne yesterday. He clocked 48.05sec to win the 100m freestyle, and said he is "on the right track" for the SEA Games.

LIFE

10 Photo exhibitions to catch

The best in news photography is on display at two exhibitions at the National Museum of Singapore until Sunday. The Straits Times Photo Exhibition showcases 100 photos and 38 videos produced by ST's photojournalists and video team last year and this year, while the World Press Photo Exhibition celebrates the most powerful and poignant images from around the world.

