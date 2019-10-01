1 Citizenship drive in India

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to launch a nationwide drive to verify citizenship after a campaign to root out illegal immigrants in the north-eastern state of Assam put 1.9 million people on the path to being rendered stateless. The proposal is causing unease and even panic.

2 Clearer online travel prices

The competition watchdog has flagged the practice of online travel booking sites using misleading practices and non-transparent pricing to lure customers, and yesterday said it is proposing a set of guidelines on price transparency for all consumer-facing businesses.

3 Changing views on China

Public opinion on China has turned negative across most of Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific, according to a new global survey by the non-partisan Pew Research Centre. But public opinion on China remains positive in Russia and Ukraine and most of the Middle East, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa.

The chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee has said that Congress is determined to get access to President Donald Trump's calls with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, citing national security concerns.

5 China at a crossroads

As the Chinese Communist Party marks its 70th year in power, attention shifts to its goal of national rejuvenation by the 100th anniversary. Much rides on how its leader Xi Jinping will steer China, says East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

6 Hoarder found dead in flat

A 68-year-old man was found dead among piles of items he had collected over the years, with civil defence officers having to force entry into the Bedok North flat last Saturday after a neighbour complained of a strong stench.

7 Key lessons from HK unrest

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, speaking at the Minister's Awards Presentation Ceremony yesterday, outlined three key lessons from the unrest in Hong Kong, including how the onus is on the government to get basic issues right and not just leave the police to handle protesters.

8 Forever 21 to exit Asia

Fashion retailer Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. It plans to exit most of its international locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

9 Rivals finishing together

Finishing a race is the first victory for any athlete, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. But helping a rival go the distance is what he finds commendable, like when Braima Suncar Dabo supported an exhausted Jonathan Busby through the final lap in the 5,000m heats last week at the world athletics championships.

Lesser-known nuggets of Singapore's history will be brought up in a Drama Box production at the Malay Heritage Centre this month. Tanah.Air: A Play In Two Parts, which will be performed in Mandarin and Malay, explores the dispossession and loss of the indigenous Malays and Orang Seletar in Singapore.

VIDEO

19 questions for Ilhan Fandi

Ilhan Fandi, the third son of Lions legend Fandi Ahmad, gives his take on who he thinks is the best footballer in the family and what it is like growing up in the football-loving household. https://str.sg/Ilhan

VIDEO

Myanmar's fight against fake drugs

Weak border security and corruption facilitate counterfeit drug imports into Myanmar. A local pharmacy and a regional drug distributor hope to use technology to help weed out the fakes. https://str.sg/dodgy-drugs