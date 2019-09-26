At least 37 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Pakistani Kashmir, officials said yesterday, adding that some 500 people were injured. Officials said the extent of the casualties emerged a day after the magnitude-5.8 quake - with its epicentre near Mirpur city - levelled homes on Tuesday.

To protect its national security, Singapore needs to enact laws to counter foreign attempts to influence domestic politics and opinion, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday. Singapore's laws should give the Government powers to investigate and respond quickly to hostile information campaigns.

Home caregivers will next month start getting the $200 Home Caregiving Grant. This monthly cash payout for eligible recipients replaces the $120 Foreign Domestic Worker Grant, and can be used to defray caregiving expenses such as hiring a maid, and for home-and community-based services.

The United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, a study of the links between oceans, glaciers, ice caps and the climate, highlighted the urgent need to radically cut greenhouse gas emissions.



Fires linked to personal mobility devices (PMDs) are a growing concern and while the local authorities have taken measures to mitigate the risks, more can be done to protect both the public and users of PMDs, says journalist Toh Ting Wei (above).

Singapore and Malaysia conducted a joint drill yesterday to test an emergency response plan on containing a chemical spill at the Tuas Second Link. The hour-long exercise included evacuating casualties and decontaminating the area.

Instead of tour packages, online travel agency Klook will help travellers customise their own trips at its travel festival next weekend. As traditional travel agencies fall out of favour, new products are coming up to cater to independent travellers.

The family office of billionaire James Dyson has incorporated in Singapore and is in the process of hiring. Weybourne Group is looking to build a team of senior staff in the city state. The family office, established in 2013, employs around 55 people globally.

Popular TV presenter Kelly Latimer is back to host The Straits Times Run for the fifth time, and joining her on Sunday at the Singapore Sports Hub will be younger sister Barbara, who is herself no stranger to sports events, as she is drawn to the adrenaline rush.



Chinese actress Vicki Zhao (above) has gone from being a fan of local veteran actor Li Nanxing to a friend, managing his acting engagements in China. In turn, their friendship has helped Zhao, a fervent wine lover who owns vineyards in France, expand her wine business to Singapore.

Know how to recycle?

Two readers of The Straits Times sort a week's worth of their family's trash into recyclables and non-recyclables in an exercise to test how well versed Singaporeans are in recycling. https://str.sg/mums-recycle

Haze's impact on sports

We discuss the thrills and spills of the recent Singapore Grand Prix, and the impact of the haze on athletes and local sports events such as the upcoming The Straits Times Run. https://str.sg/2halves51