WORLD

1 Trump, Modi affirm ties

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a stage in a packed Texas stadium on Sunday, sent a message of unity between the world's two largest democracies. The rally was also a significant victory for Mr Modi, securing him a de facto endorsement from Mr Trump for his controversial recent move on Kashmir.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Climate threats rising fast

Climate impacts are hitting harder and sooner than predicted a decade ago, with more intense heatwaves and storms, said the United in Science report, released on the eve of yesterday's United Nations Climate Action Summit.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Riau declares emergency

Indonesia's province of Riau has declared a state of emergency response to allow the authorities to mobilise more resources and receive more aid from the central government to battle the fires and haze. Central Kalimantan, also one of the six provinces badly affected by the fires, declared a state of emergency response last week.

WORLD

4 Tight security in Beijing

Beijing is on high alert as the Communist Party gets ready to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1. Airlines have been told by the Chinese authorities that the airspace over Beijing will be restricted, meaning that flights cannot take off or land between 8.30am and 2pm on that day.

OPINION

5 Andaman back in spotlight

Interest in the Andaman island chain has risen and fallen throughout history. Changing geopolitical dynamics are putting the spotlight back on the strategically located Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal littoral, says Professor C. Raja Mohan.



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



HOME

6 Early disposal of e-scooters

About 450 applications to dispose of registered e-scooters (above) that do not meet a fire safety standard in exchange for $100 have been submitted on the first day of an early disposal scheme, the Land Transport Authority said yesterday.

HOME

7 More to get pre-school aid

More children from lower-income backgrounds will have access to financial and social help, with pre-school even made free for some of them, as Singapore's second largest pre-school operator, NTUC First Campus, boosts support for disadvantaged families.

BUSINESS

8 Core inflation remains low

Singapore's core inflation remained at a three-year low of 0.8 per cent last month, strengthening expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy to spur growth. Headline inflation rose slightly to 0.5 per cent on higher private road transport costs and a smaller decline in accommodation costs.

SPORT

9 Reds tipped to swing it

After last season's electric battle with Manchester City, John Arne Riise believes his former team Liverpool are able to go unbeaten to finally win an English Premier League, if that is what it takes. His former teammate Vladimir Smicer says the Reds need to cut down on dropped points, with the margin just a point previously.

LIFE

10 Famed novel as Malay play

Anthony Burgess' dystopian novel A Clockwork Orange will be given a fresh twist in a Malay stage adaptation by Teater Ekamatra. The play, which runs at the Esplanade Theatre Studio from tomorrow to Sunday, unfolds in an unspecified society that could well be near-future Singapore.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Meet Imran the 'legend'

We speak to Specialist Cadet Muhammad Imran Azeman, 23, who shot to Internet fame after a photo of him receiving a rifle with his muscular arms from his platoon commander went viral. https://str.sg/legend

VIDEO

Finding balance

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling talks about how he deals with pressure as a professional athlete, and how he keeps himself motivated in the pool while fulfilling his other commitments. https://str.sg/proswim