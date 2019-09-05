A citizenship verification drive in the eastern Indian state of Assam, where more than 6.8 million applications were vetted by around 52,000 state government employees over more than four years, has failed to bring closure to a longstanding controversy around illegal migration into the state from Bangladesh.

The committee that reviews Singapore's electoral boundaries has been formed, officially kicking off a process that could see the next general election being held in a matter of months. The next election must be held by April 2021.

The showdown between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Parliament continued yesterday with a dizzying array of events, including a vote on the attempt to block a no-deal Brexit and a vote on Mr Johnson's election bid.

A spell of hot weather with no rainfall for the past two weeks has caused the water level at Johor's Machap dam to dip to a critical stage and disrupted supply to almost 150,000 consumers in three areas in the southern Malaysian state.

Singapore is considering conditional fee agreements (CFA), where lawyers get paid only when they win. Senior law correspondent K.C. Vijayan looks at how this will change the practice of international law.

A national green building innovations fund is getting a $20 million top-up to its initial $52 million to encourage more tie-ups between the industry and the research community, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said.

Seven educators who have chalked up notable success in engaging their students were presented with the coveted President's Award for Teachers by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday. They were picked from 3,886 nominees put forward by teachers, parents and students. HOME B3

Seventeen project agreements were signed yesterday between Singapore and China's Sichuan province, in areas such as medical technology, transport and logistics. This comes as trade between the two sides last year grew 42.8 per cent year on year to US$1.44 billion (S$2 billion).

Gan Yun Ting will break new ground by becoming Singapore's first woman handballer to play semi-professionally. The 26-year-old leaves for Okinawa, Japan, tomorrow to join newly established club The Terrace Hotels on a one-year contract.



Singer Ariana Grande (above) has sued Forever 21 for US$10 million (S$13.9 million), accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders' daughters of piggybacking on her fame and influence to sell their wares by employing a "strikingly similar" looking model.

Quest to help Elaine paint

Ms Elaine Eng loves to paint but has a severe form of cerebral palsy. Thanks to a device that was built specially for her by Government Technology Agency engineers, the 19-year-old can now do so independently. http://str.sg/e-canvas

About CareShield Life

CareShield Life will be a compulsory long-term insurance scheme for Singapore residents born from 1980 onwards, regardless of their health, disability or financial status. Here is what you should know. http://str.sg/life-shield