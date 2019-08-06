WORLD

1 Kashmir's status revoked

The Indian government yesterday revoked the special status given to the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir, a move that was met with both anger and celebration. The government also plans to split the state into two territories.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Strikes, protests cripple HK

Hong Kong yesterday descended into chaos as several strikes and protests crippled traffic across the city, amid a dire warning from Chief Executive Carrie Lam that the recent spate of civil disobedience has put the territory on edge.

WORLD

3 Call to punish Yangon firms

A United Nations report has called for sanctions against firms linked to the Myanmar military.

WORLD

4 Firm stops services to 8chan

A US cyber security firm has said it will stop providing services to 8chan, a message board where the Texas gunman allegedly posted his manifesto before going on a deadly rampage last Saturday.

OPINION

5 Birthday wishes for S'pore

Among Professor Tommy Koh's National Day birthday wishes for Singapore are that Singapore eradicates elderly poverty and takes bolder efforts to be a green city.

HOME

6 Beware of fake news sites

Fake articles circulating on social media that use names of international stars and prominent figures in Singapore, such as Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, are part of a scam to fool people into putting money in investment schemes such as bitcoin. The police said that between September and November last year, victims lost a total of about $78,000.

HOME

7 First woman SPF scholar

Ms Shermaine Ang, 19, from Hwa Chong Institution, became the first woman to receive the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships awarded by the Public Service Commission. Ms Ang was among 23 recipients of scholarships given out by the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday.

BUSINESS

8 Honestbee under pressure

Grocery start-up Honestbee has received 34 letters of demand from claimants seeking in excess of $5 million. Eleven legal proceedings have commenced against the firm, which has filed for court protection.

SPORT

9 Marathoner hits back at SA

Two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong sarcastically said yesterday in a Facebook post that he wanted to congratulate Singapore Athletics (SA) executive director Syed Abdul Malik Aljunied and the SA management team after the national sports association removed him from a WhatsApp chat group for athletes, and blocked him from its social media platforms.

LIFE

10 Stars at writers fest

Man Booker Prize winner Marlon James and Korean-American novelist Min Jin Lee are among the literary stars headlining this year's Singapore Writers Festival. The 22nd edition of the festival will run from Nov 1 to 10.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Fighting for his dream

The discrimination he felt in the EM3 and Normal (Technical) streams did not stop Mr Eric Ng from dreaming of being an architect. He fought his way up, and today has a master's degree in architecture. http://str.sg/eric-ng

INTERACTIVE

Let's go island hopping

A 30-minute boat ride away from Marina South Pier lies a cluster of more than 10 small islands. Explore Singapore's Southern Islands, some of which are closed to the public. http://str.sg/southern-isles

What it should have been

Yesterday's report, "New missile system to be showcased at NDP", used the wrong photo of the Aster-30 missile system.

Yesterday's report, "1 in 4 single unwed parents under 35 years old could bid for flats", said single unwed parents do not get grants or Housing Board loans. Single unwed parents aged 35 and above may apply for the relevant housing grants for singles. They may also apply for an HDB loan.

We are sorry for the errors.