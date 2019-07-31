Tiger numbers have grown in India, in what is being seen as good news for the endangered species.

The latest tiger census figures showed that the population has increased to 2,967, up by one-third from four years ago.

A total of 27,007 marriages were registered last year - the lowest in five years and 4.3 per cent fewer than the 28,212 marriages registered in 2017.

Meanwhile, 7,344 marriages ended in a divorce or annulment last year, a 3.1 per cent drop from the 7,578 in 2017.

The advertising authority is probing whether Huawei breached industry guidelines in its promotion of a smartphone deal that led to chaotic scenes at its stores last Friday.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore has received 10 complaints on the promotion.

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to warn China not to wait to do a trade deal with the US, just as negotiations began in Shanghai to resurrect stalled talks with Chinese officials.

The weight of evidence points to a prolonged painful disruption for the British economy in the event of a hard Brexit. But Brexiters are not without valid arguments, and the mainstream economic establishment has had its share of mistakes, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

A call to make pre-schools more affordable has topped a list of proposals made yesterday by the People's Action Party Women's Wing.

The group also recommended that the Government do away with the age limit for in-vitro fertilisation treatments, build more pre-schools, step up the promotion of flexible work arrangements and do more to include special needs children in the school system.

The Personal Data Protection Commission is investigating electricity retailer Geneco after the company exposed the personal e-mail addresses of more than 350 of its potential customers - the second breach of private data discovered in a week.

Foreign professionals looking to work here as core team members of technology companies might have more flexible requirements over the application of their Employment Pass. This comes as the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore announced plans to pilot an initiative to help technology companies grow.

Teenage Geylang International striker Vasileios Zikos Chua has yet to turn 18, but has already netted five times in the Singapore Premier League. His exploits have earned him an invitation for a training stint with J1 League club Matsumoto Yamaga.

The anguish of losing their rider friends to fatal traffic accidents spurred five Singaporean motorcycle-riding buddies to create Argon Transform - a heads-up display system that lets riders see important riding information so that they need not look down at their smartphones for navigation information while riding.

