1 Taleban car bomb kills 14

A car bomb attack on a government security compound in central Afghanistan yesterday left at least 14 dead and wounded about 180 as rival Afghan groups met in Qatar to discuss peace. The Taleban claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 60 children at a nearby school were wounded. The number of casualties was expected to rise.

2 Protesters march again in HK

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong yesterday to protest against a controversial extradition Bill, the first major demonstration since the city's Legislative Council building was stormed last Monday. The protesters marched from Salisbury Garden in the Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district to West Kowloon station.

3 More retirement resources

Improvements in education and income down the years will mean that Singapore's future senior citizens will still have plenty of financial resources when they retire. This was the thrust of a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Social and Family Development last week.

4 Charged with sex trafficking

Billionaire New York financier Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested and charged with sex trafficking by federal prosecutors. Epstein is expected to appear before a federal magistrate today.

5 New direction in EU picks

Recent appointments to a slew of European Union positions herald a move away from accountability and inclusiveness, and a return to the dominant Franco-German axis in the group, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 New Buangkok complex

The Buangkok Fun Carnival yesterday had an added attraction for local residents - an early-bird peek at an ambitious new $778 million project for the area that will house a community club, shops and private homes all under one roof.

7 SingPost plans overhaul

SingPost is working on a stamp prototype with QR codes that will enable mail articles to be scanned and tracked throughout the delivery process. The move is part of a plan to overhaul the entire postal system, which has come under strain as letters are replaced by larger e-commerce items.

8 Lure of digital banks

Banking expert Paul Mazzola says that digital banks are more customer-centric because they understand what the customers want, while traditional banks have been focused on what profit they can get out of the customer.

9 Netballers lose to Malaysia

The smaller and less experienced Singapore Under-21 netball team kept pace with their Malaysian rivals till midway through the third quarter before succumbing 48-57 in the Asian Youth Championship final in Kashima, Japan. The win gave Malaysia, who lost to Singapore in the 2017 final in South Korea, their sixth title.

10 Bubble tea craze continues

The bubble tea craze continues to rage on, with three famous Taiwanese brands - Milksha, Chicha San Chen and Xing Fu Tang - entering the Singapore market in the past two months.

VIDEO

Speeding PMDs

Amid growing disquiet about the rising use of personal mobility devices (PMDs), The Straits Times staked out four locations to see how many users flouted regulations and broke the speed limits while on the same paths as pedestrians. http://str.sg/speeding

VIDEO

Pioneer in palliative care

Dr Cynthia Goh spearheaded the hospice movement in Singapore in the mid-1980s. She describes how she set out to improve the quality of life for the terminally ill. http://str.sg/hospice