WORLD

1 India to open economy

India's re-elected government promised yesterday an easing of foreign investment rules and more infrastructure spending to boost flagging growth rates and create jobs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she is looking into opening up the economy.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 MRT reliability improving

With MRT upgrading works more than halfway done, the reliability of the North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line continues to show improvement, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said. He added that the NSL is now on a par with rail systems such as Hong Kong's MTR and the Taipei Metro.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Varied roles in digital jobs

The 10,000 jobs that the new Digital Industry Singapore government office is expected to create in three years will comprise technology, creative and business roles. The office will help companies digitalise and keep up with the rapid pace of technology.



PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



WORLD

4 Trump's show of pomp

With fighter jets flying overhead, US President Donald Trump (above) praised the military and revelled in a show of pomp and patriotism on Thursday in a celebration of Independence Day that critics accused him of putting himself at the centre of.

OPINION

5 Inclusive employment goal

Can Singapore triple the employment rate of persons with disabilities to 15 per cent in five years? It is time to commit to a national target on inclusive employment, says Nominated MP Anthea Ong.

HOME

6 Investing in those at bottom

Singapore's approach to tackling inequality is not to limit the potential of the top but to invest in the bottom, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a discussion at a Group of Seven meeting in Sevres, France. Singapore has invested deeply to enhance the affordability and accessibility of quality pre-schools, he added.

HOME

7 Accused a sex forum regular

A day before he strangled his pregnant wife and daughter, former property agent Teo Ghim Heng visited an online sex forum 132 times. Four days after the killings, he surfed the Sammyboy Forum 15 times, the High Court heard yesterday.

BUSINESS

8 Share price jump queried

SIA Engineering faced queries from the regulator yesterday after its shares shot up on the back of rumours of privatisation. The stock closed 6.25 per cent higher, and followed an even greater increase on Thursday when the shares rocketed 8.4 per cent.

SPORT

9 Girls can enjoy futsal too

The second edition of the Inter-School Futsal Challenge has grown and will include girls as well. Six girls' teams will join 41 boys' sides in the Under-10 event, while the U-14 competition has 50 boys' teams.

LIFE

10 Jewel in running for award

Jewel Changi Airport is in the running for an award at this year's World Architecture Festival. It has been nominated in the Transport Completed Buildings category at the awards and will go up against eight other projects, including the Hong Kong West Kowloon station.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

How trade war affects tech

Panellists at the annual Straits Times Global Briefing discuss what the United States-China trade war means for Singapore and the world. http://str.sg/global2019

PODCAST

How to prevent burnout

Burnout was classified by the World Health Organisation in May as an "occupational phenomenon". We talk to Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist at Gleneagles Medical Centre, about the issue. http://str.sg/burnout