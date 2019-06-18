1 Heatwave kills 76 in India

At least 76 people died as a blistering heatwave swept through India's eastern state of Bihar at the weekend, officials said yesterday. Most of the victims were farmers and labourers who were working outdoors under temperatures as high as 46 deg C in certain areas, an official said.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) notched its biggest drop in more than three years with a 15.9 per cent decline year-on-year in May. The largest contributors to the decline were China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

3 Low fares may be scams

Heavily discounted Gojek fares, which could be up to 75 per cent lower than official fares set by the ride-hailing company, are what many passengers in Singapore are believed to have been paying for their rides in the past two months. But passengers could have unwittingly become part of a money laundering scheme, according to experts that The Straits Times spoke to.

4 US retailers oppose tariffs

Hundreds of United States companies, including retail giants, have issued their loudest warning yet to the Trump administration, cautioning it against its plan to hit another US$300 billion(S$411 billion) worth of Chinese goods with tariffs. They say the move could cost two million jobs and hit ordinary American consumers hard.

5 Being neutral in trade war

As United States-China tensions mount, a number of like-minded countries are pushing back on pressures to choose sides while working to maintain an open and stable environment for economic growth, says Professor Chan Heng Chee.

6 Returning to his roots

One of the few Chinese nationals trained in modern social sciences in 1997, Professor Zheng Yongnian was fascinated by the economic miracles of Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore, and wanted to find out more. He decided to come to Singapore to do research at the East Asian Institute, and then became its head for 11 years until he stepped down in May this year. But he is staying on to go back to research.

7 Discounts for seniors

Merdeka Generation senior citizens will enjoy 3 per cent discounts on their purchases at FairPrice from next month. The discount is available every Wednesday at more than 140 FairPrice stores, the supermarket chain said yesterday.

8 New inclusive job guide

A job redesign guide developed by SG Enable in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower to help firms be more inclusive was launched yesterday.

9 Woodland wins first Major

"I have worked hard my whole life," the unassuming golfer Gary Woodland said after he won the US Open by three strokes over defending champion Brooks Koepka on Sunday.

10 Paris Opera Ballet returns

The Paris Opera Ballet, the oldest national ballet company in the world, will bring avant-garde works to the Singapore stage when it returns on Friday at the Esplanade Theatre after seven years.

VIDEO

Principles before politics

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam is not one to shy away from tackling the hard issues of politics and policies. He speaks on the law against fake news, the vocal minority and how he became a lawyer by "fluke" in Lunch with Sumiko. str.sg/lunchvideo

VIDEO

Back on his feet

Meet Mr Desmond Lim, who was told he could never walk again after a motorcycle accident. Not only did he prove his doctors wrong, but he went on to start The Prosthetic Company to help others like him. str.sg/icml