A two-year-old Indian boy who fell into a narrow well and remained stuck for more than four days was pulled out dead yesterday, triggering protests over delays in reaching the toddler. The case had captured the nation's attention after the boy fell into the 33m-deep well while playing last Thursday.

From Sept 10, remittance firms will be barred from lending money under a new regulation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The ruling follows an MAS review after reports that a remittance licensee in Lucky Plaza was granting cash advances with high interest rates to maids.

The Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers, which is looking at how far and how fast the retirement and re-employment ages should be raised, will give its update by September. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in a Facebook post that there "has been very good progress and a meeting of minds" on the changes to the two ages.

Indonesian police yesterday named retired Indonesian army general Kivlan Zen as the mastermind behind a plot to assassinate four senior state officials and a high-profile pollster during riots in Jakarta last month.

Regulators are gunning for big tech for abusing their economic power and undermining their competitors. Increasingly, the talk is of breaking them up or reining in their ability to swallow up potential rivals, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Home buyers will be able to book a Housing Board flat the day after they apply for one. From next Tuesday, under the enhanced Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise, 123 unsold Build-To-Order flats from previous sales exercises will be available for booking at any time.

Kaplan Professional has been barred from conducting Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) courses for 12 months. This is the training provider's second suspension since last December after further audit checks uncovered serious lapses.

World Trade Organisation economists estimate that in a full-blown trade war, where tariffs were to go back to levels that existed before the multilateral trading system was created, global trade would plummet 17 per cent - more than it fell during the Great Recession of the late 2000s.

For the second game running, the Lions were punished for stray passes and individual errors - the difference last night was that a better visiting Myanmar team won 2-1 in their friendly at the National Stadium. In Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida's debut last Saturday, Singapore had got away with a 4-3 win.

From the complicated life story of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo to an exhibition on effigies and the mythic female, the third edition of annual storytelling festival StoryFest aims to disrupt and deconstruct the notion of a single narrative. It will run at The Arts House from June 21 to June 24 with 22 programmes.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Lost at sea

After his boat sank in the South China Sea, diving enthusiast John Low was adrift without food and water for three days before he was rescued. He told The Straits Times about his harrowing ordeal. http://str.sg/johnlow

VIDEO

US-China trade war

Few are enthusiastic about a deal emerging from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 Summit later this month. Economist Adam Posen breaks down the impact of the trade war. http://str.sg/tradewar