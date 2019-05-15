1 Curfew in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's police declared a nationwide curfew for a second night running yesterday after anti-Muslim riots that began on Monday killed one man and left dozens of shops, homes and mosques damaged.

2 Asian markets slump

Rising tensions in the trade war between China and the United States sent Asian markets into the red yesterday, with Hong Kong, China, Japan and Singapore closing lower. Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the US-China conflict was a serious one and could have wide-ranging implications.

3 Security flaw in WhatsApp

WhatsApp urged all users to update to the latest version of the popular messaging app after a flaw allowed hackers to remotely install surveillance software on phones. This could potentially affect all of the Facebook-owned app's 1.5 billion users worldwide.

4 Jakarta on terror alert

Security will be beefed up in the Indonesian capital Jakarta as the authorities suspect a terrorist attack is being planned to coincide with next week's release of the presidential election results. More than 32,000 soldiers are being deployed even as security agencies race to foil the plot.

5 Towards a new colonial era

In an increasingly polarised world dominated by China and the United States, the sovereign right of smaller states will be under pressure. The worry is that much as the colonial powers did centuries ago, both big powers will demand that weaker countries in their path take sides or face retaliation, says Dr Michael Vatikiotis.

6 Night patrols in NUS

The National University of Singapore Students' Union plans to organise and carry out night patrols on campus from June to further improve safety measures and deter Peeping Toms. The move follows four reports of voyeurism on university campuses in the past three weeks.

7 Masjid Bencoolen revamp

The 194-year-old Masjid Bencoolen will undergo a 15-month upgrading programme starting later this year. Estimated to cost $4 million, the upgrade is to accommodate the mosque's growing numbers. After completion, the prayer spaces will be able to accommodate 1,450 worshippers, compared with the current capacity of 450 congregants.

8 Hyflux set to lose Tuaspring

Water treatment firm Hyflux is set to lose its one-time largest asset Tuaspring Integrated Water and Power Plant. It also clarified that it had received only a draft term sheet from United Arab Emirates utility Utico - contrary to an earlier report that said a binding offer to invest had been submitted.

Singapore mixed martial arts fighter Christian Lee is aiming to stay on his feet to stand a good chance to take down One Championship lightweight champion Shinya Aoki early on in their bout on Friday. He is going for his first title against the Japanese grappling specialist, who is his teammate and friend.

10 GOT actor on to new series

After playing the knight Davos Seaworth on hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones for seven seasons, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, 57, is moving on to a new role as Dr Wade Carter in the upcoming Ebola thriller The Hot Zone, which premieres on May 28 on the National Geographic Channel.

