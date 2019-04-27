1 Gun battle in Sri Lanka

A gun battle broke out yesterday between Sri Lankan police and a group of men during a raid on a house in an eastern town where the suicide vests for the Easter Sunday bombings were believed to have been made. Earlier yesterday, armed police guarded mosques during the Muslim Friday prayers, though many stayed away amid fears of revenge attacks.

2 Xi pledges sustainable BRI

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to make his Belt and Road Initiative clean, green and financially sustainable in a tacit acknowledgement of the criticism levelled at his signature diplomatic policy. Mr Xi made his pledge at a summit in Beijing on the plan to link Asia to Europe and Africa through a network of roads, railways and ports.

Veteran Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said it is important for his country and Singapore to be "on the best of terms", despite their contentious issues, and work towards resolving them amicably. He was speaking at the Inter-Pacific Bar Association Meeting and Conference in Singapore yesterday.

4 Facebook under probe

Facebook is facing an investigation by the New York State Attorney-General's Office over the social network's unauthorised collection of the e-mail address books of more than 1.5 million users. Sources said Facebook had harvested the e-mail lists of some new users who signed up after 2016 to improve its ad-targeting algorithms.

5 Why smart leaders fail

What makes a good leader? Beyond cognitive ability, having a good sense of situational judgment is critical, says Behavioural Sciences Institute director David Chan.

6 Driver wins court appeal

An engineer who drove against the flow of traffic on Ayer Rajah Expressway two years ago has won his appeal against his original sentence of four weeks' jail. Brandon Ng Hai Chong, 31, was given a two-year mandatory treatment order instead and was also banned from driving for five years.

7 New scheme for cabbies

Transport giant ComfortDelGro unveiled its new Fare Share Scheme, where cabbies will be offered lower rental rates for their taxis in return for 15 per cent of their fare takings. Those who sign up for the scheme will pay a daily rental of $68 to $78 - down from around $105.

8 Steady labour market in Q1

Total employment grew in the first three months of this year, while the overall unemployment rate remained at 2.2 per cent, according to data from the Ministry of Manpower.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday backed his under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea and has insisted he will not drop the Spaniard for tomorrow's must-win Premier League clash against Chelsea. Sixth-placed United are still in the running for a top-four spot.

10 007 faces a new villain

Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek was unveiled on Thursday as the villain in the latest James Bond movie. The 25th edition of the spy franchise is set to see Daniel Craig bow out after more than a decade as 007.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Monica Baey speaks out

Ms Monica Baey, the undergraduate at the centre of the outcry over a Peeping Tom incident at the National University of Singapore, speaks to The Straits Times in an exclusive interview. http://str.sg/monicabaey

PODCAST

Getting proper shut-eye

We talk to Professor Michael Chee, director of the Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience at the Duke-NUS Medical School. He is a prominent sleep expert who wants to change what people think about sleep. http://str.sg/healthcheck9