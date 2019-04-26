The decision by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to field Hindu ascetic Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who has been linked to a 2008 bomb blast that some described as India's first instance of Hindu terror, could be a tricky one. Analysts said while the move is aimed at consolidating Hindu votes, it could turn out to be counterproductive.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said legislation is an essential part of the solution to the spread of fake news by those who set out to manipulate opinions and influence elections.