1 Pilot returns home

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down this week in a skirmish between India and Pakistan, returned home to a hero's welcome yesterday amid signs of a de-escalation of tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan had released the pilot as a goodwill gesture.

Singapore wants to buy four US F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and is waiting for approval from the US Congress. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday that the purchase is part of efforts to build the next-generation Singapore Armed Forces. There is an option to buy eight more of the jets.

3 Laws on foreign meddling

Laws to tackle foreign interference in Singapore's domestic politics and threats to religious harmony will be strengthened and reviewed, among other measures, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said in Parliament yesterday.

4 Top political meet in China

Beijing is on high alert for its biggest annual political gathering which begins tomorrow and will last for some 10 days, during which the government is expected to set a less ambitious growth target of between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent for the economy this year.

5 Kim gambled and lost

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's image as a bold but shrewd risk-taker has taken a knock following the failure of the Hanoi summit on Thursday.

He gambled that US President Donald Trump badly needed a deal, but miscalculated the American's level of enthusiasm for what North Korea has to offer in return for sanctions relief, says Dr Narushige Michishita.

6 CGH improves record system

Changi General Hospital says it has improved its record system after the Court of Appeal on Tuesday found it guilty of negligence for delaying the diagnosis on a patient, which led to her cancer spreading.

7 Beauty sector complaints

There were more than 1,829 complaints lodged against the beauty industry last year, a 31 per cent increase from 2017. This made the beauty industry the biggest source of consumer complaints last year, knocking the car industry off the top spot for the first time since 2012.

8 Tekka Place on schedule

Nearly half the net lettable retail space in Little India's upcoming Tekka Place has been committed or is under advanced negotiations, its developers said yesterday.

The complex being built on the site of the former Verge mall comprises a 10-storey main block and a seven-storey annex, and is on schedule to open by the end of the year.



Fresh from closure over last week's ball-marking controversy in Thailand, US golfer Amy Olson (above) is letting her clubs do the talking. An eagle yesterday lifted her to a three-under 69 and a two-shot halfway lead on 137 at the HSBC Women's World Championship here.

10 A step closer to screen

An animated film adaptation of Sonny Liew's graphic novel The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye is a step closer to the screen, after its producers last week won a chance to pitch it at a major French animation festival.

