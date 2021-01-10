10 babies die in Indian hospital fire; 7 rescued

MUMBAI • Ten babies were killed in a maternity unit in the Indian state of Maharashtra early yesterday when fire tore through a major hospital, a doctor said.

Staff rescued seven of the new-born infants at the Bhandara district hospital but were beaten back before they could get to the 10 others, said senior doctor Pramod Khandate.

All of those who died were aged between a few days and three months, according to reports.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet but our staff extinguished the fire as soon as they could. The smoke led to the babies suffocating," Dr Khandate said.

Nurses noticed a fire coming from the neonatal unit and raised the alarm.

The fire brigade stopped the blaze from spreading to other parts of the hospital and other patients were moved to safety.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the deaths "extremely tragic".

The authorities ordered an immediate inquiry into the latest disaster that further raises doubts about safety in Indian hospitals.

More than 90 people died in an inferno at a Kolkata hospital in 2011.

A fire at a hospital in Ahmedabad last August killed eight coronavirus patients. Another five Covid-19 patients died in a blaze in a clinic in Rajkot last November.

TRAGIC LOSS Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, in a Twitter post. The babies who died were a few days to three months old.

The Supreme Court called for a report on safety in coronavirus hospitals because of the incidents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE