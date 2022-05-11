Some Filipinos in S'pore rejoice while others are upset over outcome

While some members of the Filipino community in Singapore rejoiced, others expressed disappointment at Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr's landslide victory in the 2022 Philippine presidential election.

The 64-year-old former senator and provincial governor is on track to gain 32 million votes, more than double those of his opponent, Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57.

Overseas voting for the 83,229 registered Filipino voters living in Singapore started on April 10 and ended on Monday. Some 2,370 votes were cast on the opening day, according to the Philippine Embassy in Singapore.

Mr Madz Anthony Dimaiwat, 35, said he voted for Mr Marcos Jr as the candidate who will champion the continuation of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies.

The senior technical consultant in the construction industry said his biggest hope was for the elected president to continue developing the country's infrastructure.

Another happy Marcos Jr supporter and voter was 62-year-old Yolanda Lizardo, who has been working in Singapore as a domestic helper since 1991.

"I am so happy and very grateful for Marcos Jr's victory. I feel very secure about him being the next president of the Philippines and I am certain that the Philippines will have a brighter future under his leadership," she said.

Crucial to Mr Marcos Jr's victory was his running mate, Mr Duterte's popular daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, who faced off against Senator Kiko Pangilinan in the election for vice-president.

But not everyone was happy with the results.

Mr Lester Ledesma, 47, who voted for Ms Robredo, was in disbelief that she did not win.

The travel photographer, who has lived in Singapore for 19 years, said: "We have never had a candidate who was so clearly qualified for the post. She never had an ounce of corruption in her records... She was clearly a person for the people."

Ms Prudence Perez Rivero, 19, a student, did not vote but had followed the campaigns closely.

The Robredo supporter was unhappy about Mr Marcos Jr's victory as he had not participated in electoral debates and interviews.

She said: "It feels like you don't have to have interviews... (or) answer the people's questions as long as you have the name Marcos. It is incredibly frustrating to see the current results."

Ms Joanne Cabaero, 32, was surprised that Mr Marcos Jr won the majority vote as most of her friends were strong supporters of Ms Robredo, a former human rights lawyer.

While Mr Marcos Jr's victory was not well received by all, some Filipinos told The Straits Times that they hoped the newly elected president will stick to his campaign on unity and move the Philippines forward.

Ms Cabaero, a business unit manager, said: "With the platform he has, I hope he can industrialise, especially in the agriculture sector, and modernise our military assets.

Mr Rei Senga, 42, said he is supportive of the election of Mr Marcos Jr despite having voted for Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate president Tito Sotto for president and vice-president respectively.

Referring to the father of Mr Marcos Jr, Ferdinand Marcos, whose rule was marked by corruption, excess and brutality, the infocomm technology project manager said: "Some people may say that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but I think that the son will be different from his father.

"I hope that (Mr Marcos Jr) will be a healing president and stand by his campaign theme of unity - that he will unite everyone and make the Philippines progressive."