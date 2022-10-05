Solomons won't choose between China, US

WELLINGTON - The Solomon Islands said on Tuesday it had objected to the first draft of a US-Pacific partnership declaration because it was not comfortable with some indirect references to China.

Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele was quizzed by reporters in New Zealand about his country's reported qualms over the joint statement, signed in Washington last week.

"In the initial draft there were some references that we were not comfortable with," Mr Manele said.

These "put us in a position that we have to choose sides and we don't want to be placed in a position that we have to choose sides", he said.

Asked if those references were to China, he replied: "Indirectly."

Mr Manele said the United States and 14 Pacific islands meeting in Washington had then found common ground in negotiations, allowing the Solomon Islands to sign the final declaration.

The US has been the key player in the South Pacific since its World War II victory.

But in recent years, China has asserted itself strongly through investment, police training and, most controversially, a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Countering Beijing's growing clout in the region, US President Joe Biden last week announced US$810 million (S$1.2 billion) in new funding for the Pacific islands and signed the joint declaration with them pledging a closer US-Pacific partnership.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told AFP in Washington at the time that the negotiations had addressed his concerns "in a positive way".

Mr Manele, speaking in Wellington after meeting his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta, said both China and the US are welcome in the Pacific.