Smog in India's big smoke
Smog-filled landscapes like this one in Rajpath in New Delhi have been a common sight in the Indian capital for years, and the problem of air pollution shows no signs of abating.
Air quality in the city - which has been ranked the world's most polluted capital - stood in the "very poor" category yesterday morning, and is expected to deteriorate even further tomorrow.
More than half the pollutants in New Delhi's air are the result of vehicular emissions, toxic waste and smoke from the thousands of small unregulated industrial units and dust from never-ending construction work, according to a breakdown by environment groups.
