Letter from Hong Kong

HEY YU, DREAMER: Vanity car plates in Hong Kong prove an endearing, enduring trend

Magdalene Fung
Hong Kong Correspondent
You can tell a thing or two about a person’s wealth, status, sense of humour, beliefs and even superstitions through their special plates. PHOTOS: RAVMATTU/X, MICHELE SALATI, AUBLUMBERG/X
Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 08:06 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 05:00 AM
HONG KONG – In Hong Kong, you can get a personalised car licence plate for as little as HK$5,000 (S$860).

It is an affordable luxury and a way of self-expression that can draw nods of appreciation or chuckles for many of the city’s motorists.

