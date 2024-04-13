HEY YU, DREAMER: Vanity car plates in Hong Kong prove an endearing, enduring trend

HONG KONG – In Hong Kong, you can get a personalised car licence plate for as little as HK$5,000 (S$860).
It is an affordable luxury and a way of self-expression that can draw nods of appreciation or chuckles for many of the city’s motorists.
