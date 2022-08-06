Sky-high thrills

A handout photo from the Republic of Korea Air Force shows the South Korean aerobatic flight team, the Black Eagles, taking part in a joint flight with its Egyptian counterpart, the Silver Stars, during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 over the Giza Pyramids in Egypt on Wednesday.

The show also had parachutists dropping from the sky, wowing the roughly 1,000 spectators at the show, which included senior South Korean and Egyptian officials.

It is the first time in history that a foreign army has flown over the pyramids of Egypt, a piece of cultural heritage with 4,500 years of history.

Pyramids, especially the celebrated Great Pyramids of Giza, were built during a time when Egypt was one of the richest and most powerful civilisations in the world.

The structures are among the largest and most magnificent man-made ones in history. They are the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still in existence.