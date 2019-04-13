Six dead after train derails, crushes house in China

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of six people in central China after a cargo train carrying aluminium ore hurtled off the tracks and crushed a house, the Chinese authorities said yesterday. At around 10pm on Wednesday, the 25-car train had derailed and overturned, crashing into a house in Gongyi, Henan province. Search and rescue operations concluded early yesterday morning after the bodies of four crew members and two villagers were found. The crew accommodation car and the train's first 14 wagons had overturned and lay atop one another, heaped together with a large amount of aluminium ore, the Gongyi government said. The train is owned by Chalco, China's largest state-owned aluminium producer. Each car held 60 tonnes of aluminium ore, the authorities said. They are still investigating the cause of the accident.