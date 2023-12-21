Sirens, interceptions in Tel Aviv as Hamas fires rockets from Gaza

TEL AVIV - Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and a Reuters camera crew witnessed rocket interceptions on Thursday as Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip said they launched a salvo at Israel's commercial capital.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said there had been several impact points in southern Tel Aviv but no immediate word of casualties.

The launches showed Hamas, the dominant Palestinian Islamist group, retained some longer-range rocket capabilities even as Israeli forces gain ground in a Gaza war now in its third month. REUTERS