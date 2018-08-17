Sino-US trade talks to resume late this month

BEIJING • China will send a senior negotiator to the United States late this month to resume trade talks, its Commerce Ministry said yesterday, the first public meeting on the dispute in weeks as the trade conflict intensifies.

Beijing and Washington have slapped tariffs on tens of billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods since they held their last high-level meeting in June, raising fears that the trade war could shake the global economy.

At the invitation of the US, a delegation led by Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, the deputy representative on international trade negotiations, will meet a team led by senior US Treasury official David Malpass, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Chinese side reiterates that it opposes unilateralism and trade protectionism practices and does not accept any unilateral trade restriction measures," the ministry said. "China welcomes dialogue and communication on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity."

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing in June. Mr Liu had met US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington a month earlier.

But the discussions failed to reduce tensions as the US slapped tariffs on US$34 billion (S$46.8 billion) worth of Chinese goods early last month, triggering an immediate dollar-for-dollar retaliation from Beijing.

The two countries are expected to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on US$16 billion worth of goods from each country next Thursday.

Washington has also lined up an additional US$200 billion in Chinese imports and US President Donald Trump said he could raise tariffs on those products to 25 per cent instead of the previously touted 10 per cent. China responded by threatening earlier this month to impose new tariffs on US$60 billion worth of US goods.

Mr Trump has boasted that trade wars are "easy to win" and warned he would hit virtually all Chinese imports if Beijing does not back down and take steps to reduce its US$335 billion surplus with the US.

China does not import enough from the US to match Washington dollar-for-dollar, but it has warned that it could fire back with other measures.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE