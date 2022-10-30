Singaporean auto veteran gives sneak peek of premium smart car he has built

The company is preparing for a global launch in the first quarter of 2023, and for the first car to roll off the production line in 2024. PHOTO: BEYONCA
Tan Dawn Wei
China Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
October 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM
BEIJING - Nearly two years after Singaporean auto veteran Soh Wei Ming left his top management job at German carmaker Volkswagen in China, he has built his first car, a premium smart vehicle that can detect if a driver is having a cardiac arrest or in a foul mood.

Mr Soh, 55, who left his position as executive vice-president at Volkswagen last year after 16 years for his own electric vehicle (EV) start-up, gave a sneak peek of his new baby, the BeyonCa GT Opus 1, on Sunday night at the launch of his company in Beijing.

