Singaporean auto veteran gives sneak peek of premium smart car he has built

BEIJING - Nearly two years after Singaporean auto veteran Soh Wei Ming left his top management job at German carmaker Volkswagen in China, he has built his first car, a premium smart vehicle that can detect if a driver is having a cardiac arrest or in a foul mood.

Mr Soh, 55, who left his position as executive vice-president at Volkswagen last year after 16 years for his own electric vehicle (EV) start-up, gave a sneak peek of his new baby, the BeyonCa GT Opus 1, on Sunday night at the launch of his company in Beijing.