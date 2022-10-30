Singaporean auto veteran gives sneak peak of premium smart car he has built

BEIJING - Nearly two years after Singaporean auto veteran Soh Wei Ming left his top management job at German carmaker Volkswagen in China, he has built his first car, a premium smart vehicle that can detect if a driver is having a cardiac arrest or in a foul mood.

Mr Soh, who left his position as executive vice-president at Volkswagen last year after 16 years for his own electric vehicle (EV) startup, gave a sneak peak of his new baby, the BeyonCa GT Opus 1, on Sunday night at the launch of his company in Beijing.

He is targeting the rich by making new wheels with plenty of bells and whistles, including an in-car health monitoring system driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that tracks the driver’s vital signs through a network of cameras, sensors and software.

Behind that AI platform is another Singaporean Alex Cheng Tze-Pin, a former President’s Scholar who had spent time in Google and was vice-president of Chinese tech giant Baidu in the United States.

“BeyonCa will not produce cars in volume, we have an eye on the super premium segment,” said Mr Soh, adding that he plans to sell 100,000 cars a year in the next three to five years.

The company is preparing for a global launch in the first quarter of next year, and for the first car to roll off the production line in 2024.

There will likely be three to five car models for the global market, says Mr Soh, who started his career as a 27-year-old management trainee at Daimler-Benz in Singapore.

BeyonCa - truncated from “beyond the car” - will sell in China first before expanding to overseas markets in South-east Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

“Other EV brands tend not to enter the global markets until the cars are released in China for several years. BeyonCa will be much quicker,” he said, without giving a timeline.

He declined to disclose the price tag of his car, but buyers can expect to pay in excess of 500,000 yuan (S$97,102), a notch above regular electric cars here.

China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market, with sales expected to hit six million this year. Chinese automaker BYD earlier this year surpassed Tesla as the world’s largest EV producer by sales, selling 641,000 vehicles in the first six months of the year, a leap of over 300 per cent from the same period last year.

Other Chinese EV makers like Xpeng, Nio and Li Auto have also expanded their share in a market of hundreds of EV makers jostling for space, with policymakers warning of oversaturation.

While he declined to divulge how much has been pumped into his venture so far, Mr Soh says his backers in the preliminary round are state-owned Dongfeng Motor, one of China’s largest automobile manufacturers, and French car company Renault.