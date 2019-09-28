Singapore, China ink 16 deals in Jiangsu

Singapore and Chinese companies inked 16 deals this week, from setting up a pre-school and a membrane technology research centre to building an industrial park.

The signings took place during the Singapore-Jiangsu Cooperation Council meeting in eastern Nanjing city on Wednesday.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, on her first trip as co-chair of the council, led a 120-member delegation.

For this year's meeting - the 13th - Singapore focused on offering a full suite of professional services to Chinese companies looking to take their operations overseas.

The delegation included more than 30 business representatives in legal, accountancy, intellectual property and financial services - all curated to tap opportunities in one of the richest provinces in China.

"The areas they are looking at complement many areas Singapore is looking at," Ms Indranee told Singapore media on Thursday.

"That's something that helps when you're internationalising."

The delegates included representatives from the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, which recently set up an international arm to help companies manage their intellectual property strategy.

The Chinese firms were keen to collaborate on town planning and urban solutions, especially as the 25-year-old Suzhou Industrial Park - the first inter-governmental project between Singapore and China - looks to reinvent itself.

Healthcare was another potential area for collaboration, especially in the research and design of urban solutions for an ageing population.

Among the new deals was one between EtonHouse International Education Group and Xiangcheng Weitang District Government to develop a pre-school in Suzhou.

Mapletree and the Chinese authorities will build an industrial park in Wuxi. Century Water will also set up an advanced membrane research and development centre in Nanjing.