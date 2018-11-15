News analysis
Signs of shift in India's Afghan policy
Analysts point to India's presence at peace talks involving Taleban
India's participation in a recent Russia-led peace conference involving the Taleban underlines a change in the South Asian country's approach to Afghanistan, said analysts.
Last Friday's talks in Moscow brought together a Taleban delegation and Afghanistan representatives from a non-governmental organisation, after previous failed attempts to get the two sides to talk. Also at the conference - which was aimed at establishing lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan - were countries like Iran, Pakistan and the United States.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?