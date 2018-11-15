News analysis

Signs of shift in India's Afghan policy

Nirmala Ganapathy

41 min ago

Analysts point to India's presence at peace talks involving Taleban

India's participation in a recent Russia-led peace conference involving the Taleban underlines a change in the South Asian country's approach to Afghanistan, said analysts.

Last Friday's talks in Moscow brought together a Taleban delegation and Afghanistan representatives from a non-governmental organisation, after previous failed attempts to get the two sides to talk. Also at the conference - which was aimed at establishing lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan - were countries like Iran, Pakistan and the United States.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2018, with the headline 'Signs of shift in India's Afghan policy'. Print Edition | Subscribe
