Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards

MOSCOW - Shooting broke out Wednesday between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, according to Russian news agencies.

While recent years have seen frequent skirmishes along the border, the latest incident follows fighting Tuesday between two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was their deadliest since 2020.

The Kyrgyz border service said Tajik guards opened fire after being asked to leave "combat positions" along the border, and Kyrgyz guards used weapons in response. REUTERS