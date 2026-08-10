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Seven Uzbek citizens killed in drone attack on Russia's Tatarstan region, consulate says

TASHKENT, Aug 10 - Seven Uzbek citizens were killed in a drone attack in Russia's Tatarstan region on Monday, the Uzbek consulate in Kazan said.

The consulate did not immediately provide further details about the victims.

Earlier local authorities said that at least 13 people were killed, including a child, and 39 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan region.

Between two and three million citizens of Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous country, work in Russia, with the Uzbek economy partly based on remittances from migrants.

Uzbekistan has struck a diplomatic balance on the war in Ukraine, maintaining close ties with Russia while also stressing support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. REUTERS