Seoul says it's paid Teheran's delinquent UN dues to restore vote

SEOUL • Iran is expected to regain its vote in the UN General Assembly after South Korea paid Teheran's delinquent dues to the world body with frozen Iranian funds in the country.

Teheran had regained its UN voting rights last June after a similar payment, but said this month that it had lost them again because it could not transfer the funds to pay its dues as a result of US sanctions.

Release of Iran's frozen funds requires the approval of the US, which joined its European allies last week in saying that only weeks remain to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump took Washington out of the deal in 2018, re-imposing US sanctions. Iran later breached many of the deal's nuclear restrictions and kept pushing well beyond them.

Seoul "on Friday completed the payment of Iran's UN dues of about US$18 million (S$24 million) through the Iranian frozen funds in South Korea, in active cooperation with related agencies such as US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and the United Nations Secretariat", the finance ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The Seoul UN office was not reachable for comment outside business hours.

Iran had urgently asked South Korea last week to help pay the UN contribution with the frozen funds on concerns over the loss of its right to vote in the 193-member General Assembly, the South Korean ministry said.

Teheran has repeatedly demanded the release of about US$7 billion of its funds frozen in South Korean banks under US sanctions, saying that Seoul was holding the money "hostage".

A South Korean finance ministry official declined to say how much was left of the Iranian frozen funds after the payment of UN dues, citing confidentiality laws.

