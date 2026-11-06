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Zainah, former wife of Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib Razak, dies at 70

The news was announced by her eldest son in a Facebook post on Nov 5.

PETALING JAYA – Tengku Puteri Zainah Tengku Eskandar, the former wife of Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak, has died.

The news was announced by her eldest son, Mohamad Nizar Najib , in a Facebook post on Nov 5.

In his tribute, Nizar expressed his grief over the loss of his mother and thanked her for her love, sacrifices and prayers throughout her life.

“Thank you, mother, for all your love, sacrifices and prayers throughout your life. Nothing could ever repay all that you have done.

“May Allah SWT forgive all your sins, shower His mercy upon you and place you among the inhabitants of Jannatul Firdaus.

“You will forever live on in your child’s prayers and memories,” he wrote.

In a Facebook post on Nov 4, Nizar had appealed to the public to pray for his mother’s recovery, revealing that she was in critical condition and receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Gleneagles Hospital Ampang.

Zainah, 70, was the mother of three children, Nizar, Putri Norlisa and Mohd Nazifuddin.