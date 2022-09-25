'You cannot survive': Inflation bites as Thai election looms

BANGKOK - Sheltering from rain near Bangkok's Grand Palace, scores of unemployed Thais queue alongside homeless people waiting for free meals as 14-year-high inflation sends living costs soaring, causing a headache for the government ahead of a looming general election.

The leadership came to power eight years ago under Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha, promising to provide stability after long-running protests started to hit the kingdom's economy.

However, it struggled to live up to its pledges and the damage wrought by the pandemic on the travel industry has been compounded by a global inflationary crisis that has sent prices rising beyond many people's reach.

And in a move seen as symbolic of the severity of the situation but likely to cause more pain for consumers, the government recently raised the price of instant noodles for the first time in more than a decade after manufacturers agitated for a rise.

For those waiting in the rain, the impact is already painfully clear.

"A few years ago, I was able to afford buying my own food but now food is too expensive," said Mr Somchai, who only gave one name, and who is unemployed.

"I couldn't bear the prices so I have to come out and find food donation like this," said the 42-year-old after he had collected his meal.

A general election must be called by March, giving the coalition government led by the military-friendly Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP) little time to turn things around.

Adding to PPRP's woes, Mr Prayut was suspended from office in August while the Constitutional Court decides whether he has reached his term limit as prime minister.

In a bid to ease the pain for struggling Thais, the government has approved a proposal to raise the daily minimum wage to between 328 baht (S$12.50) and 354 baht after earlier agreeing to extend a fuel tax break.

But political analyst Napisa Waitoolkiat at Naresuan University told AFP the measures were taken "for winning votes" but doubted they would turn many voters around.

"The damage is beyond repair," she said.