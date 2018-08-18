Xiamen Air jet skids off Manila runway

MANILA • Thousands of air travellers faced delays yesterday after a Chinese airliner skidded off the runway at the airport in the Philippine capital, disrupting more than 200 flights as the authorities struggled to remove the damaged plane.

All 157 passengers and eight crew aboard the Xiamen Air Boeing 737-800 were unharmed after the accident late on Thursday, according to the airline and airport officials.

The main runway at Manila's international airport was slated to remain closed until 5am today to allow for more time to remove the plane, the authorities said.

Some 112 international and domestic flights were cancelled and another 118 flights delayed following the accident, based on initial lists from airlines.

The disruptions led to chaotic scenes at the Philippines' biggest airport, as travellers waited in long queues outside the terminals and at check-in desks.

The plane "misapproached" on its first attempt to land and lost contact with the control tower on the second, when it skidded off the runway after landing, said Mr Ed Monreal, the general manager at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

An investigation was under way. Mr Monreal said they were not able to access the content of the flight recorder and it would be sent to Singapore for analysis.

REUTERS