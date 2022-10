JAKARTA - Chinese President Xi Jinping may be one of the first passengers to ride South-east Asia's first high-speed rail (HSR) when the Jakarta-Bandung line begins operations in November.

President Joko Widodo will invite his Chinese counterpart to ride on the China-made bullet train that will connect the capital Jakarta to the West Java capital after the G-20 summit in Bali on Nov 15 to 16, Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told The Straits Times.