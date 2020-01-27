Wuhan virus: Two tourists in Langkawi showing signs of coronavirus infection

LANGKAWI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two young Chinese tourists suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus are being quarantined at Langkawi Hospital.

The sisters, aged two and four, have been on the island since Friday (Jan 24).

Kedah Health Committee chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said they flew in from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport with their parents.

"The temperature screening at the Langkawi Airport showed that the sisters had developed symptoms related to the virus."

"They are feverish. We are still waiting for the test results, " he said.

He also said two hospitals - Langkawi Hospital and Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar - had been identified as the treatment centres for those suspected of being infected with the virus.

He said the state Health department had been told to conduct temperature screening on Chinese tourists at all checkpoints in Kedah.