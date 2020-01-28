Wuhan virus: Malaysians' call for ban on tourists from China take racial tone

KUALA LUMPUR - The uproar in multi-racial Malaysia over the perceived mishandling of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak points to growing racial and xenophobic sentiments, especially among the country's Malay-Muslim majority.

No new cases have surfaced since the last of four Chinese nationals, all from Wuhan, tested positive on Jan 25, and no local transmissions have been reported.

Yet more than 400,000 people have signed a petition to ban Chinese nationals from entering the country, as alarmist and outright fake news on the Wuhan outbreak have spread faster than the disease, regularly raking in tens of thousands of shares on social media.

Many of the posts accuse the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of protecting the country's very important tourism market and the interests of the ethnic Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) - one of four PH member parties - instead of the lives of Malaysians.

One such post on Twitter by a self-professed financial expert Kauthar Rozmal was shared 30,000 times. It simply said "Malaysia VS Philippines" accompanied by screengrabs comparing how the Philippines had sent back 500 tourists from Wuhan, while Malaysia refused to block the entry of travellers from China.

He took it down after being repeatedly told to delete the post as it was a false equivalence and that flights between Malaysia and the outbreak epicentre had been halted before his tweet. By then, several copycats had already garnered several thousand shares of their own.

Opposition Malay figures have also echoed claims that PH - which has been the target of allegations that it is anti-Malay and anti-Islam since its election win two years ago - is more interested in tourism dollars and DAP's alleged business interests.

The ruling coalition also comprises two Malay parties and the multiracial Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

"Tourists from China are all around you in this country. I have seen them arriving by the busloads. What is the PH DAP regime doing to control this virus from infecting and killing our citizens?" Umno supreme council member Ahmad Maslan tweeted.

Such loud calls to ban travellers from Greater China or the Middle East were not heard when the Sars and Mers coronaviruses broke out in 2002 and 2012 respectively, although Malaysia then was also under the leadership of current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and had put a temporary ban on travellers from China and Hong Kong in 2003. It was lifted after 13 days.

Several viral messages claiming new confirmed infections around the country have already been debunked and there have been some voices calling for calm and people to check their facts.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Get latest updates

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has vowed to put up a list of fake news but bemoaned "there are simply too much" falsehoods being spread.

Even moving the Chinese patients from Johor, where they were first tested, to Selangor's Sungai Buloh Hospital was met with alarm, when Sungai Buloh is, in fact, the country's main centre for infectious disease.

Some "opinions" were far more nefarious, claiming the DAP did not want to stymie the entry of Chinese nationals who could then be given citizenship and voting rights, or even more wildly, that the disease was being let into the country to reduce the Malay population.

"What is happening now is there are too many 'experts' without actual knowledge and social media platforms like Facebook has become a 'political theater' to take advantage of the situation to cause panic," said Malaysian Public Health Medicine Specialist Association president Zainal Ariffin Omar.

This is despite Malaysia being ranked third in Asia, behind Thailand and South Korea but ahead of Japan, Singapore and Indonesia, in terms of preparedness to face a disease outbreak, according to the Global Health Security Index released last October.

Some political analysts have said China is becoming a new bogeyman for right-wing Malays, as a proxy for Chinese Malaysians in an increasingly racial political landscape.

"The swiftness of how people are calling for the China ban shows how racial and xenophobic our politics have become," University of Tasmania's Asia Institute director James Chin told The Straits Times.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Malaysia beefs up health checks at all international entry points

Related Story South Koreans petition for Chinese to be barred from entry amid virus outbreak

"Right-wing Malay groups will go all out on this virus because this is the perfect storm as Malays are already unhappy with investments from China which they view as only benefiting Chinese Malaysians. They will attack anything Chinese to ramp up support for Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, ostensibly to defeat a so-called Chinese-controlled PH," he said.

Malaysian authorities have been forced to deny various claims regarding Chinese citizens, including a rumour in August that three million slipped through when the immigration system broke down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Right-wing Malay party Putra's vice-president Hamidah Osman also said last May that more than 100,000 Chinese nationals allegedly obtained Malaysian citizenship under the PH government. The Home Ministry was forced to debunk the claim by revealing that only 37 had obtained Malaysian citizenship in the year since PH took power.