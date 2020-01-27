Wuhan virus: Malaysian health authorities waiting for lab results of five patients

SEPANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Health authorities are waiting for the laboratory test results of five patients who have symptoms of coronavirus, the health minister said on Monday (Jan 27).

He said the five patients under investigation are all Chinese nationals.

Two of them - children - are now being observed in Langkawi Hospital, two in Kuala Lumpur Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital.

"Their test results will be known by the end of the day," he said after visiting KLIA and KLIA2 .

The number of those infected by the coronavirus remains at four people - all Chinese nationals.

Health authorities said that between Jan 10 and 26, the cumulative number of those identified as Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI) was 37 cases, of which 18 are Malaysians, another 18 are Chinese nationals while one is a Jordanian.

As of Jan 26 at 3pm, 164,692 travellers arrived at Malaysia's international entry points.

Of the number, nine travellers were referred for health checks and they did not fit the criteria for coronavirus.

The minister said that 12 additional thermal scanners will be purchased and installed at entry points nationwide for more effective screening.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Key moments of the outbreak so far

"We have also reminded our medical frontliners, especially nurses, to practice high-level of selfcare when dealing with patients, particularly PUIs," he said.

For alerts on the Wuhan virus outbreak, follow us on Telegram:

https://t.me/TheStraitsTimes