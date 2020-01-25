Wuhan virus: Johor Health Dept meets with Tourism Ministry, tour operators to draw up guidelines

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The State Health Department recently met with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) and the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) to teach travel agency operators how to handle tourists from China.

Johor Tourism, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said travel agencies are required to notify the health department if they spot any tourists with flu-like symptoms.

"This is to prevent any potential risk of infection of novel coronavirus spreading in the state or country."

"Any tourist from China is required to give information about their health condition and to notify their agent immediately if they feel any discomfort or show any symptoms, " she said.

She was met by reporters after visiting the Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Centre at Taman Sutera on Saturday (Jan 25).

Liow added that the state is also concerned about Malaysians working in Singapore and travelling daily to and from the island nation.

"The majority of tourists we have are not only from China but from Singapore as well. And Singapore has also recently recorded its first case of coronavirus."

"We would like to remind all Johoreans to practice good hygiene when coming from or going to Singapore such as covering their face with facemasks and washing their hands regularly, " she added.

Liow also said that a travel history check will be conducted on each member of the public that passes through the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB).

"Those that have been to China previously will be given a self-health assessment card that contains all the information they need when they show any symptoms, " she added.