Wuhan virus: 40 Malaysian students have returned from China, under home surveillance

Passengers wearing face masks queue at the immigration counter upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, on Jan 29, 2020.
Passengers wearing face masks queue at the immigration counter upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, on Jan 29, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
21 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Some 40 Malaysian students who were studying in China have returned home and are under home surveillance, Bernama reported on Friday (Jan 31).

The students, most of whom were studying in Beijing, underwent health screening at the airport and were placed under surveillance for 14 days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"So far, the students who have returned, are in good health," it said, adding that the Health Ministry had provided assessment tools to the students.

As of Saturday, Malaysia has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, all Chinese nationals. Local media has reported that the government is working on returning 117 Malaysians from Hubei province.

Have a question on the Wuhan virus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content