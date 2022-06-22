World's biggest freshwater fish netted in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH • A fisherman on the Mekong River in Cambodia has hooked the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, scientists said - a 300kg stingray.

The giant freshwater stingray, which measured 4m from snout to tail, was caught last week and released back into the wild after being fitted with a tag to track its behaviour.

The bottom-dweller beat the previous record for biggest recorded freshwater fish, held by a 293kg Mekong giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005, said the United States-funded Wonders of the Mekong research project.

"In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish we've encountered or that's been documented anywhere worldwide," Dr Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist leading the Wonders of the Mekong project, said in a statement yesterday.

"This is an absolutely astonishing discovery and justifies efforts to better understand the mysteries surrounding this species and the incredible stretch of river where it lives," he said.

Dr Hogan's quest, supported by National Geographic Society, began in 2005 when fishermen in northern Thailand pulled a 272kg catfish out of the Mekong River.

More than 1,000 fish species call the Mekong home. The stingray is not the only giant lurking in the muddy waters - the giant catfish and giant barb also reach up to 3m long and 270kg in weight.

The Wonders of the Mekong project focuses on species that could grow to at least the size of a human - at least 1.8m long or more than 90kg - and that lived exclusively in freshwater.

Fish like the Beluga sturgeon, which can grow up to 7m and weigh as much as 1,600kg but travels between fresh and saltwater, were not considered.

Scientists have warned that plastic waste threatens wildlife even in the deepest stretches of the Mekong, along with "ghost nets" - abandoned by fishermen but still able to snare fish.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE