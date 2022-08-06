World's 2nd tallest building to open in KL next year

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Merdeka 118 Tower, touted as the world's second tallest building, is due for completion by mid-2023, according to the developer.

Developer PNB Merdeka Ventures chief executive officer Tengku Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud said the rate of construction was on track.

"The offices can move in first while the hotel will be (ready) by the third quarter of next year," he told reporters after a tour of the development.

The Merdeka 118 tower will stand at 678.9m. The figure 118 represents the number of floors in the building.

Only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, at 830m, stands taller.

According to reports, the project's development cost is about RM5 billion (S$1.55 billion).

Located in Kuala Lumpur, the tower stands next to Merdeka Stadium where Malaysia's independence from the British was announced on Aug 31, 1957, by the country's first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Spanning over 3.1 million sq ft of floor area, the Merdeka 118 tower includes 1.7 million sq ft of net lettable area of premium Grade-A rentable office space.

The top 17 floors will house the first Park Hyatt Hotel in Malaysia.

A giant mall will be located on the tower's lower floors.

A large underground station connecting the capital's LRT and MRT lines is being built in the tower's basement levels.

Datuk Ab Aziz said PNB Merdeka Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) - a government fund-management firm - was targeting a tenancy mix of 70 per cent local companies and 30 per cent multinational companies to occupy the offices.

"PNB and its subsidiaries will go in first. For the rest, we are working on it. The tenancy list will be announced later," he added.

He said a must-visit attraction would be Level 116, where South-east Asia's highest observation deck is located. Tickets will be sold online for those who are interested to see the KL skyline, he said.

