World Briefs: Rush's star drummer dies of brain cancer

Rush's star drummer dies of brain cancer

LOS ANGELES • Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of Canadian rock group Rush, died in California of brain cancer, the group has announced. He was 67.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday, our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave battle with brain cancer, glioblastoma," they said in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

Rush was founded in 1968 and Peart joined in 1974.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cambodian casino staff back to work after strike

PHNOM PENH • Thousands of striking Cambodian workers of a Hong Kong-listed casino firm returned to their jobs yesterday after winning wage increases and the reinstatement of a suspended union leader in a rare labour victory.

About 3,000 workers had joined the strike in front of the NagaWorld hotel and casino complex, owned by NagaCorp, in Phnom Penh to demand higher wages. Workers are paid between US$150 (S$200) and US$250 a month. The deal struck with NagaWorld also obtained the reinstatement of union president Chhim Sithar, who was suspended in September.

REUTERS

Flights at Dubai airport disrupted due to rain

DUBAI • Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights yesterday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.

Flights were likely to be delayed throughout the day yesterday and some were cancelled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport, state-owned Dubai Airports said on Twitter.

Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport's runway area submerged under water. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

REUTERS