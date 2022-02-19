World of Cezanne

Updated
Published
21 min ago

Visitors at the press preview of the digital exhibition titled Cezanne, Provence Lights (Cezanne, Lumieres De Provence) on Thursday at the Atelier des Lumieres art centre in Paris, France.

Artworks of the French artist and post-Impressionist painter Paul Cezanne, who died in 1906 aged 67, are projected onto walls in the show, which opened yesterday and runs till Jan 2 next year.

Through his paintings of trees, forests, parks and gardens in Aix-en-Provence, where he was born, the artistic installations aim to highlight the power of the artist's compositions, his approach to light and colour, and his link with nature, which was his greatest source of inspiration - as well as his obsession.

The show is spearheaded by Italian creative director Gianfranco Iannuzzi, who is a pioneering creator of immersive artistic installations with 30 years of experience around the world.

The Straits Times on February 19, 2022

