World Economic Forum to release findings of new youth survey

KUALA LUMPUR - The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be releasing the findings of its latest Asean youth survey - done amid the Covid-19 pandemic - during a public briefing and engagement that will take place on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The briefing session, done in collaboration with The Straits Times, will feature conversations with Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Sea Group chief economist Santitarn Sathirathai and WEF's global shaper from Vietnam La Hieu Hue.

The virtual briefing will serve as a prelude to a discussion on the outcome of the survey, titled Asean Digital Generation: Pathway To Asean's Inclusive Digital Transformation And Recovery.

The survey, which also assesses the impact of the pandemic, was conducted in six South-east Asian countries and more than 85,000 people across the region took part.

The virtual briefing will be moderated by ST associate editor Ravi Velloor, with the introduction made by Mr Joo-Ok Lee, head of regional agenda for Asia-Pacific at the WEF.

The briefing will be live-streamed on ST's Facebook and YouTube channels at 4pm Singapore time on Wednesday.