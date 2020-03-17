World Briefs: Yudhoyono's son follows his footsteps

Yudhoyono's son follows his footsteps

JAKARTA • Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the elder son of former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, has been elected as the Democratic Party's new chairman by acclamation on Sunday, following in his father's footsteps.

The decision was made after a plenary session held during the party's fifth national congress in Jakarta. Party executive Ferdinand Hutahaean confirmed that Mr Agus was declared the winner, the Kompas.com news website reported on Sunday

. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Trump considers full pardon for ex-aide

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering a full pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about dealings with Russia's ambassador before Mr Trump took office.

Flynn sought to withdraw the guilty plea in January, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement.

"I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!" Trump said on Twitter, citing an unspecified report that the Department of Justice had lost records pertaining to Flynn.

REUTERS

Man rescues family from burning home

NEW JERSEY • A man risked his own life to save a family of seven from a burning home in the United States in the early hours last Tuesday.

The man was identified as Mr Mario Reyes, a resident of Piscataway township in New Jersey, and lived across the street from the family.

The official Facebook page of Piscataway township commended Mr Reyes for saving two children by catching them after they were dropped from a window. He also went inside the burning house to save other members of the family.

PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

2015 Paris attacks: 20 told to stand trial

PARIS • French judges have ordered 20 people to stand trial over the coordinated attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015, including Salah Abdeslam, the only suspected assailant still alive, prosecutors said yesterday.

The move comes after investigators wrapped up their vast inquiry into the murderous attacks claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group, part of a wave of extremist strikes on French soil over the past five years. No date was announced for the trial, which will include 1,765 civil plaintiffs, many of them relatives of victims.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE