World Briefs: Thai court to rule in sedition case

Thai court to rule in sedition case

BANGKOK • Thailand's Constitutional Court said it will rule on a sedition complaint that claims a popular opposition political party is linked to the Illuminati, a cult which conspiracy theorists say secretly seeks world domination.

The complaint, filed in July by lawyer Natthaporn Toprayoon, charges that the Future Forward Party seeks to overthrow Thailand's constitutional monarchy. The party denies the allegation. It could be dissolved if convicted.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Afghan election run-off a possibility

KABUL • Afghanistan's Electoral Complaints Commission said yesterday the election might go to a second round as it begins reviewing thousands of complaints a day after the preliminary result handed incumbent president Ashraf Ghani a narrow victory.

The Independent Election Commission said that the total turnout was over 1.8 million, with Mr Ghani securing 50.64 per cent to win the first round of voting, beating his main rival Abdullah Abdullah, who currently shares power with him in a unity government.

REUTERS

Anwar accuser's test not for court

KUALA LUMPUR • The polygraph test conducted on a man who has accused Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim of sexual assault cannot be used as evidence in court, said the Inspector-General of Police of Malaysia.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the test is to assist the investigations into Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther's claims of being sexually assaulted by Datuk Seri Anwar.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK