World Briefs: Philippine passport data allegedly stolen

Philippine passport data allegedly stolen

MANILA• • The Philippine privacy watchdog will investigate allegations by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin that a disgruntled contractor made off with personal passport data and other documents held by the department.

The National Privacy Commission will look into "the Department of Foreign Affairs assertion that a private contractor has caused the non-availability of Filipino passport data and other documents entrusted to it for processing", it said in a statement last Saturday.

BLOOMBERG

Bangladesh workers clash with police

DHAKA• • Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers churning out clothes for top global brands walked off the job yesterday and clashed with police as protests over low wages entered a second week. Police said water cannon and tear gas were fired to disperse striking factory workers in Savar, a garment hub outside the capital Dhaka.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tear gas fired at Sudan protesters

KHARTOUM• • Sudanese police fired tear gas yesterday at crowds of anti-government protesters in Khartoum and the western war-torn region of Darfur after organisers called for nationwide rallies against President Omar al-Bashir.

Unrest erupted last month after a government decision to triple the price of bread. The authorities say the protests have left 24 people dead, while Human Rights Watch put the toll at 40.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE